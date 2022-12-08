Indore: Maid, boyfriend steal goods worth lakhs from businessman's house, arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vijay Nagar police on Wednesday arrested a maid and her boyfriend in connection with the theft from a businessman’s house in the area. The woman with the help of her boyfriend had broken open the lock of the businessman’s house and managed to flee with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees from there a few days ago. The police are searching for two other accused in this case.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that the theft happened in the locked house of the businessman in Scheme Number 74. The businessman had gone to give invitation cards of his son’s marriage to his relatives and the theft was discovered when he returned home at night. During the investigation, the police checked the CCTVs installed at various locations. Police teams were also sent to Biaora, Dhamnod, Pithampur and other places in search of the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested a woman named Pooja and her boyfriend Devendra, residents of Khargone district. They allegedly confessed to committing theft at the house of the businessman. Two gold chains, four gold rings and Rs 50,000 were recovered from the woman.

Ongoing investigation revealed that the accused Pooja works at many bungalows as a maid. Truck driver Devendra is her boyfriend. She had allegedly prepared a plan to commit theft at the house of the complainant. In this case, the role of two accomplices was also being investigated and they are being searched by the police.