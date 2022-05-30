Indore: ​Mahila Congress members protest Jaya Tiwari’s appointment as city prez

Mahila Congress members protesting |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh

A large number of women leaders and activists staged a demonstration against the newly appointed city president of Mahila Congress, Jaya Tiwari, in front of Devi Ahilya's statue at Rajwada on Sunday.



The Mahila Congress leaders also shouted slogans against their own party leaders and alleged the party was ignoring the claims of activists who were working on the field for years.

One of the agitators and former president Sadhna Bhandari said, “We are against the appointment of Jaya Tiwari as the president of Mahila Congress. She joined the party just one and half years ago as she had come from BJP to the Congress. Her appointment is an insult to true women activists of Congress who are dedicated to the party and working for years to spread the party’s message to the people.”



She said that Tiwari's appointment is surprising as she was not seen during protests and even at the party meetings regularly.

Manisha Shirodkar said that state president Kamal Nath had assured that no parachute leader would be appointed on any post. “We will lodge our complaint with the state president as well as with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi too with the proofs,” she said.

Congress leaders also threatened to launch a campaign against Jaya Tiwari if the party didn’t remove her from the post and appoint any genuine activist.