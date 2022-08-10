Indore: Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation to construct elevated corridor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major development, the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) will take over the LIG Square to Navlakha Square elevated corridor project from the PWD.

Sources in Indore and Bhopal said that paperwork for the transfer of the project is going on and a formal announcement would be made soon.

Officials from the department said that the change in the agency would not affect the project in any way and its plans and everything will remain the same only MPRDC will execute the project.

The PWD had already taken all the necessary permissions to start construction of the elevated corridor between Navlakha Square and LIG Square on the AB Road, but they were unable to do so because they don’t have possession of the BRTS corridor. They have already written a letter to the IMC to give them possession of the corridor. Now that the MiC has been formed, the order is expected any day.

