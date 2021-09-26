Indore: ​Madhya Bharat gets ventilator from TCS

Mhow (fpns)The TCS company donated a ventilator to the Mhow government Madhya Bharat Hospital under their CSR activities.

On this occasion, the hospital incharge of Madhya Bharat, Dr HR Verma, and several TCS Indore executives were present.

So far the Hospital has received 10 ventilators through donation, but this was the first time that TCS has donated a ventilator.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 09:28 PM IST