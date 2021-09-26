e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 09:28 PM IST

Indore: ​Madhya Bharat gets ventilator from TCS

So far the Hospital has received 10 ventilators through donation, but this was the first time that TCS has donated a ventilator.
Staff Reporter
Ventilator at Madhya Bharat Hospital |

Mhow (fpns)The TCS company donated a ventilator to the Mhow government Madhya Bharat Hospital under their CSR activities.

On this occasion, the hospital incharge of Madhya Bharat, Dr HR Verma, and several TCS Indore executives were present.

So far the Hospital has received 10 ventilators through donation, but this was the first time that TCS has donated a ventilator.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 09:28 PM IST
