Indore Luv-Kush Flyover Second Arm To Open On October 28, CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate ₹175 Crore Project | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate both arms of Level-2 of the city's highly anticipated Luv-Kush double-decker flyover. To finalise preparations for the event, minister for urban administration and housing Kailash Vijayvargiya and minister for water resources Tulsiram Silawat conducted a site inspection at Luv-Kush Square on Saturday.

On this occasion, MLA Ramesh Mendola, IMC commissioner Kshitij Singhal, the CEO of the IDA and other senior officials were also present.

Reviewing the arrangements for the inauguration ceremony, the ministers directed officials to ensure that all preparations are completed within the designated timeframe.

They instructed that arrangements be made for a large dome, a stage, seating, power supply, sound systems, an inauguration plaque, LED screens, backdrops, bus transport, drinking water and food.

Furthermore, they issued directives for proper traffic management, parking, barricading, publicity and the establishment of a control room.

Minister Tulsiram Silawat noted that Chief Minister Yadav had previously inaugurated the first arm of this ambitious three-level flyover on July 23, which enabled traffic flow from Aurobindo Hospital toward Banganga.

The inauguration of the second arm on Oct 28 will further streamline traffic in the area, providing relief from traffic congestion for motorists travelling toward Ujjain Road, the Super Corridor, Banganga and MR-10.

Constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 175 crore, the flyover is particularly significant due to its modern, three-tiered structure.

It features general road traffic at the lowest level, the Indore Metro corridor at the middle level and a flyover at the uppermost level. This project will not only improve the city's traffic system but also provide fresh momentum to the city's development.