Indore: Lost 4-year-old boy reunited with family

​Indore: Police reunited a 4-year-old boy who got lost while he was going home. Vijay Nagar police on Saturday received a report about a little boy who was seen roaming alone near the Teleperformance Office.

Upon receiving the report two Dial-100 Vehicle staff Kastoor Chandra Meena and Hari Singh Sengar were sent out to rescue the boy and to help locating his home. But after hours of futile efforts when the team was unable to locate the boy’s home, they brought him back to the station.

Around the same time the little boy’s family who lived in Palasia were getting agitated when he did not return home after going outside to play. The family members started searching for him and reached the Vijay Nagar Police station to report his absence when they failed to locate him.

When they reached the police station they were reunited with the kid who was busy playing with the police staff who got him candies and were taking care of him. The boy upon sighting his family ran to them and bid farewell to the police staff who duly handed him over to the family. The family thanked the police staff for rescuing the kid and looking after him.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 12:53 AM IST