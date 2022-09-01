Indore: Loose milk to be dearer by Rs 4 per litre from today

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the hikes in the prices of Amul and Sanchi brand milk, loose milk now will also be dearer by Rs 4 per litre from Thursday.

The Indore Dugdh Vikreta Sangh has taken this decision at its meeting. President of the Sangha Bharat Mathurawala presided over the meeting. Mathurawala said the reasons behind the hike were the rising prices of animal feed and excessive increase in prices of milch animals. Due to excessive rainfall, the fields are filled with water. Due to non-availability of green fodder, a shortage of animal feed has occurred.

However, in order to maintain the quality of milk in the city, it has been decided to sell milk through the ‘fat’ system. Till now, shops and private dairy owners were buying milk from producers at 7.3 per fat. But, from September 1, shops and diary owners will buy milk from producers at the rate of 8.00 per fat and will provide milk to consumers at an increased rate of Rs 4.00 per litre.

Till now, milk shops and dairies were getting milk at the rate of Rs 50.00 per litre. Now, producers will sell it to them at the rate of Rs 54 per litre and the shops and dairies will sell the loose milk at the rate of Rs 58 per litre. This milk has 5.5 to 6.00 quantity of fat. They will take the price of milk packing separately at the shops.

Mathurawala clarified that the hiked amount of the milk will be passed on 100% to milk producers. Still, the milk shops and dairies will sell the milk at the same margin. He said that the Indore Dugdh Vikreta Sangha always gives more money to farmers than the banded companies and provides pure and fresh milk to consumers at a lower price than these branded companies. If the prices of curd and animal feed continue to increase in future, the milk sellers’ union will reconsider the prices.

