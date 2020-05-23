Indore: Lockdown won't be lifted totally even after May 31, says Collector Manish Singh

Indore: Manish Singh, district magistrate and collector, made it very clear on Saturday that the lockdown in the city will not be lifted completely even after May 31. He said it is possible that the lockdown will be completely lifted only around June 15.

Singh gave this reply when asked during an interaction with the media whether lockdown would be completely lifted in the city after May 31, when lockdown 4.0 ends.

"Don't think the entire lockdown will be lifted at one go in the city. But, we will be giving further exemptions in the lockdown. We will see whether the exemptions lead to a rise in the number of positive case in the city and act accordingly. Unfortunately, it has been our experience that the coronavirus positive cases increased in those areas where more exemptions were given," Singh said.

However, on a positive note, Singh said that it was possible that two weeks after lockdown 4.0 ends (June 15), conditions would be there to lift the lockdown completely.