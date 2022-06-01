Indore Locality Watch: Casa Greens residents yearn for safety, transport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the increase in the number of liquor shops around the city, the safety of people living in residential societies has become an issue. Residents of Casa Greens Society are haunted by a lack of security because of a liquor shop in the neighborhood. Ritu Agrawal, a resident of Casa Greens, says that many women do not feel safe as hordes of people drink near the area and this is all because of the liquor shop that has sprung up in the locality. There are not enough streetlights on the road that connects the society to the main road which adds to their concern, she adds.

Sonam Doshiwal, another resident, says, “Due to the presence of a drunk crowd in the area, I feel unsafe traveling at night. Even many of my friends and women I know feel the same about the place. It’s unsafe, unhygienic and without proper streetlights. This forces us to stay in our homes at night.”

Other than the drunks on the street, Vedprakash Richariya says, there has been an incident of burglary in the past, although no essentials were taken away. “The incident happened four months ago, after which proper security action was taken. We rely on our private security provided by the builder. Police patrolling around the area has also been irregular,” he adds.

‘Lack of transport hampers connectivity’

‘Transport facilities provided to us by the governing authorities are minimal. Public transport facility hasn’t been made available to us. We appeal to the authorities to extend the i-Bus transport facility till Panchwati or create a nearby station. I have to drive for long hours to drop my children to their classes, which cuts down on my productive hours’ — Ritu Agrawal, resident, Casa Greens Colony

‘Not yet planned for oncoming monsoon’

‘We get water supply through the borewells and tanks already constructed by the builder, but the Narmada pipeline connection hasn’t been provided yet. We don’t even have a rainwater harvesting set-up installed in our society. I personally appealed to Indore Municipal Corporation to install the service, but, for that, we need the builder’s prior permission’ — Vijay Kishor Saxena, resident, Casa Greens Colony

‘We tackle every situation on our own’

‘We have 90+ CCTVs on the colony premises and take serious action regarding the safety of the residents. Garbage collection is also done on a private basis. We happen to take care of our water supply as the Narmada pipeline isn’t yet connected’ — Rakesh Dhanote, association head, Casa Greens Colony

(Contributed by: Raginee Carey)