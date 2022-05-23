Indore: Local women to be roped in for women’s safety at tourist spots

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Local women will be roped in to enhance the safety of women at tourist spots. This was informed at a workshop held under a safe tourist destination project for women on Monday. It was organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Bhopal, in the meeting room of the collector’s office on Monday. Chief executive officer of the district panchayat Vandana Sharma and departmental officers were present at the workshop.

Presentation of the project was made in front of departmental officers and details were given through a video-film by Rajendra Kumar from the Aparajita Mahila Sangh. Along with this, activities to be done in the next three years under the project in the district were also discussed. The activities that will be organised include workshops in such tourist places as Choral, Patalpani. Orientation will also be held for departmental coordination, promotion and innovation to develop tourist places in the district, besides safety audits at tourist places and skill upgradation for activities related to the tourism sector.

It was informed at the workshop that 2,000 self-defence and 600 skill upgradation participants are to be targeted under the project in Indore Sankul, in which cooperation of various departments will be required. Due to this, participation of women will increase at the local level and the main objective of the project is to make tourist places safe and travel-friendly for women and to increase the aspirations and confidence of women in such a way that they can visit the tourist place without fear.

Besides this, community-based institutions and organisations will be formed at the project sites for women’s safety. Secretary Rekha Ramje and project coordinator Priyanka Kaushik were present on behalf of Aparajita Mahila Sangh.

