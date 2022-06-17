Indore: Local lad's film wins Hollywood Script Award

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Anshul Pal, a student of Journalism and Mass Communication from a private college in the city has bagged the Hollywood Script Award for his short film “Hell-Earl”.

This Indore kid has also earned recognition from Chuncheon Film Festival, Golden Short Film Festival and Lift of Global Network Festival for his first screenplay project named “Death with Love.”

According to Anshul, independent films and screenwriting are the strongest pillars of Indian cinema, and that these independent films are the reason for the versatility of genres in the cinema.