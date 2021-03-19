Indore: Little Bhoomika succumbs to leopard attack

Indore: Barely a month before 11-month-old Bhoomika could blow out the candles on the cake of her first birthday on April 13, she breathed her last on Friday at 3 am. Nine days ago, she was attacked by a leopard in Limbodi area. Six persons were injured in the attack, including rescue team officials.

Following the sad demise of Bhoomika, she was buried behind Shivdham temple on Friday. In a brief funeral, the entire village cried their hearts out and prayed for the departed soul. Among the injured, three members of a caretaker's family had suffered severe injuries. On March 10, forest department had received information about sighting of leopard at Jhabua farm house on Khandwa road. After this, the forest department's rescue team began its rescue operation to catch the leopard. Even after six hours of hard work on that day, the team was not successful. To catch the leopard at night, the team had tied a goat in the farm house and also planted a cage, but the leopard escaped the trap.