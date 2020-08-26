Indore: Liquor worth Rs 7 lakh seized from farmhouse, sweet shop

Indore: Crime branch raided three places, including a farmhouse and a sweet shop and recovered liquor worth Rs 7.25 lakh from there Wednesday. Two teams of crime branch accompanied by Hira Nagar police and Sadar Bazaar police conducted the raids and arrested two persons while the search was on for three other accused. Interestingly, the excise department is busy in catching small bootleggers and the police are nabbing the big consignments in the city for a week.

ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said some persons are indulged in selling liquor illegally in Hira Nagar and Sadar Bazaar areas of the city. After the information, the crime branch constituted two teams and instructed them to conduct raids at the mentioned places with the help of local police. A team of crime branch raided a farmhouse named RV Pool and Club. Security guard Ashok Shinde, a resident of Rajod in Dhar district was there during the raid. The crime branch officials recovered 85 cartons containing country made liquor from a room there. The recovered liquor is worth Rs 4.18 lakh. Guard Ashok told the police that the owner of the farmhouse is Vikas Nagpure, a resident of Sharda Vihar Colony, Vicky Nimje and Ritesh Nimade. He informed them that the trio was going to Dhar with the liquor but they later fled from the farmhouse after seeing the police. The accused were booked under section 34 (2) of Excise Act and recovered a car and a two-wheeler vehicle from the spot. The accused are being searched by the police.

In another action, the crime branch raided Sharma Sweets at Marimata Square and recovered 17 cartons containing IMFL from the shop. The shop owner Sumit Sharma was also arrested from the shop. Following the lead given by Sumit, the crime branch raided the house of one Azim Mansoori in Shankarbagh Colony and seized 16 cartons of liquor from there. Azim was not at his house during the raid. A search is on for him. Also the police are trying to know about the persons whom they were taking the liquor and are also being searched.