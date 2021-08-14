Indore: ​Liquor bottles worth Rs 30L crushed under road roller

Mhow (fpns) : Illegal liquor worth more than Rs 30 lakh seized by the district administration was crushed using a road roller near here on Friday, officials said.

The consignment, comprising 853 cartons of whiskey and beer bottles worth Rs 30.38 lakh, was seized in Mhow tehsil of Indore district in 2014, they said.

Police had pleaded with the district administration to destroy the consignment gathering dust at their godown since the last seven years.

Acting on their request, collector Manish Singh got the liquor stock crushed by the road roller at a ground in Mhow, the officials said.

The liquor that came under the road roller included 500 boxes of Adverse Beer (24 cans in each box), 500 ml beer in each can, 30 boxes Aristocrat Premium Whiskey English Liquor 12 glass bottles in each box 750 ml wine in each bottle, 30 boxes DSP Black Whiskey English liquor 12 glass bottles in each box 750 ml wine in each bottle, 25 Boxes Green Label Whiskey English Liquor 12 Glass Bottles in Each Box 750 mL of Wine in Each Bottle, 20 Boxes Royal Stage Whiskey English Liquor Each Box of 48 Quarts Full of Glass, 180 Ml Wine in each quarter had gone.

The said liquor was destroyed by the members of the committee constituted by the collector at the trenching ground of Pasipura, Mhow.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 01:28 AM IST