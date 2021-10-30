Indore: ​LIG Gurdwara gets palki ​ to carry Granth Sahib

Indore

Guru Granth Sahib will now be taken on its unique ​p​alki from LIG Gurdwara to different homes, as and when requested.

The Granth Sahib often brought home for auspicious occasions and ceremonies. The entire Granth is read out without a break and completed in three-days known as Akhand Path.

Guru Granth Sahib ji's vehicle, i.e. Palki Sahib came from Punjab. Baba Ghola Singh came to Gurdwara LIG and offered ardas at the ​g​urdwara for this special occasion.

“An Akhand Path is the continuous, front to back, reading of the Shri Guru Granth Sahib and it is an important and extremely meaningful meditative practice for Sikh community and other some other north Indian communities,” Majinder Singh, a representative from LIG Gurudwara said.

Akhand Paths are read in honor of major life events like marriages, funerals, and births.

They are important community events and conducted either by a team of granthis who take turns reading for long periods of time or by community members who take turns reading in hour-long reading slots.

