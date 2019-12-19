Indore: Licences of 13 medical stores suspended for not keeping records of medicines’ purchase and sale

Indore: Amid joint action against mafia in the city by various departments, city drug inspectors have also started campaign against errant chemists. They suspended licences of as many as 13 medical stores on Wednesday.

The action was taken against chemists for not maintaining records of sale and purchase of medicines, especially of medical termination of pregnancy kits.

According to chief drug inspector Rajesh Jinwal, they visited medical stores in Bhanwarkuan, Musakhedi, Jaora Compound, Virat Nagar, Mechanic Nagar and other areas for inspection of norms and sale and purchase records of the medicines.

“We served notices to as many as 13 medical stores after finding anomalies there. We had given time of seven days to them for submitting their reply but they failed in the same after which we have suspended their licences,” Jinwal said.

The chemists will have to apply for new licences after one month and they can get the licence only after following the norms and a pledge not to violate them again.

A Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra is included in 13 medical stores, which can sell generic medicines.

“As per the rule, Aushadhi Kendras can sell generic medicines under Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi scheme. The medical store owner was selling other medicines as well after which show cause notice was served on him but he failed to give satisfactory reply,” the drug inspector added.

Jinwal said action against errant owners of medical stores will continue.

Licences of following medical stores suspended