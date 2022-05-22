Indore: ​Launchers used to place slabs atop pillars near MR 10

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The ​work of ​Indore Metro is speed​​ing up, and now concrete slabs have been placed using the launcher on top of the pillars, at the construction site near MR 10. The metro tracks will be placed on the slabs.

At two sections of the construction site, two separate launchers have been installed. At one part of the site GSS (Ground Support System) Launcher ​is being used for setting the slabs while at other parts a long launcher is used .

At one part of the site, over four pillars have been covered with the slabs while at another part, three pillars have been set with the slabs.

In the middle of these two parts, there will be a metro station for which the agency has started foundation work. Foundation pillars​'​ work has started and iron rods and other materials have been put in place.

Apart from this, the work of setting pillar caps has started at the pillars from MR 10 towards Chandragupta Maurya Square.

According to the officials of Indore Metro, it is expected that within a few months all the slabs of the track from MR 10 to Radisson will be set up and ​be ​ready for installation of tracks and electrification work.

Monsoon would not be a challenge

Officials claimed that the Metro construction work speed would remain constant in the monsoon, as well. They said that there will only be a minor impact on the work due to rain​s.​

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:12 PM IST