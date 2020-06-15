Indore: Last MPBSE exams today

Indore: The last Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination (MPBSE) exams will be held in two shifts on Monday, June 16. Over 8,000 students will be attempting the examinations.

Overall about 22,000 students attempted the pending board examinations for different streams of class XII from June 9 to 16 in Indore.

About 4000 centres were set up for about 8.50 lakh students across the state. The last pending class 12th board examinations will be conducted at 131 examination centres in Indore.

Due to the lockdown, about 147 students from other districts are stranded in Indore. These students will also attempt the last board examination at Malav Kanya School, Moti Tabela today.

The first shift of examination will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. Second shift examination will begin at 2 pm and conclude at 5 pm.

The first shift examination is of Economics. About 4,500 students will be attempting this paper, as shared by Deven Sonvane, MPBSE Divisional Officer.

The last and second shift examination will be conducted for Tax Production and Horticulture. Students opting for Agriculture stream will be attempting the examination. In Indore, 3,700 students would be appearing for this exam.

The answer sheets will be collected from the examination hall at the block level, then district level and then state level. “It will take a couple of days to collect the answer sheets, so we can expect the checking to begin after June 19,” Sonvane said.

Special Exam

MPBSE will conduct a special examination for class 12th board exam for students who could not sit for the exam due to the COVID-19 disease or related issues, shared Sonvane.

Students who after treatment got a negative report but haven't yet completed their quarantine period were also be excused from board exams.

"Students whose family member has tested positive or they're home quarantined will be excused and will be permitted to sit for special exam,” Sonvane said.

Students who wish to appear for the special exam will have to provide discharge certificate or quarantine certificate of themselves or their family member, he added.

The board stated that those students who fail in one subject in the special exam will be eligible to appear for the compartmental exam.