Indore: Larab Ali hits double century in Hiralal Gaikwad trophy under-18 cricket tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Larab Ali's (256) double century and Tanmay Patki (140) helped the Indore division to score 528 runs in 123 overs in the first innings against Ujjain in the Hiralal Gaikwad Trophy Under-18 cricket tournament being played at Gymkhna ground on Monday.

In the four-day match on third day, there was a partnership of 299 runs for the second wicket between Larab and Tanmay. At the same time, there was a 119-run partnership for the 5th wicket between Larab and Anandvardhan Sahi.

Larab hit 41 fours and 3 sixes in his marathon innings. At the same time, Tanmay played 226 balls and hit 25 fours. Anandvardhan hit an innings of 71 runs. In response, Ujjain scored 31 for four at the end of the day's play on the third day. Apoorv Meshram took 3 wickets for Indore.

The second day's play could not play due to the lockdown. In another match of the same competition, Bhopal defeated Chambal by 2 wickets.