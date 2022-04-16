Indore: ​Lakhotia elected president of MPTLBA once again

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
Advocate Ashwin Lakhotia, was once again elected as the State president of Madhya Pradesh Tax Law Bar Association for the year 2022-24.
In the annual general meeting of MPTLBA held in Chhattarpur the triennial election of the Association washeld.
In the election, the president, secretary, vice-presidents and joint-secretaries were elected unopposed.
Accordingly, A K Lakhotia was elected president, Manish Tripathi secretary, Hemant Joshi vice-president (Indore Division) and Nilesh Kushwaha (Bhopal) PRO.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)