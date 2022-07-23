Indore: Lady ASI booked for TI’s suicide gets bail

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The lady ASI, who was arrested for abetting TI Hakam Singh Pawar’s suicide after he opened fire on her, was released on bail on Friday.

The police arrested lady ASI along with other female accused and sought police remand from the court several times and later both the accused women were sent to jail, said advocate Krishna Kumar Kunhare. He and advocate Ishwar Kumar Prajapati had presented the bail petition in the court.

He said, “I presented before the court that the police have implicated the woman in a false case, the accused who is herself comes from SC/ST caste and cannot be booked under the SC/ST Act. The police did not look at her caste certificate and booked her.”

Kunhare presented her caste certificate in the court.

After hearing and seeing evidence Special Judge (SC/ST) Manoj Kumar Tiwari granted bail to the accused woman.