Indore: Kulguru not kulpati, proposes higher education minister

Indore: Higher education minister Mohan Yadav here on Monday said that the state government was considering renaming Kulpati (vice-chancellor) as Kulguru in the state universities.

“If everything went to plan, the name of the vice-chancellor's post, which in Hindi is called 'Kulpati' will be renamed as 'Kulguru',” Yadav told reporters.He said that the word Kulguru sounds more appropriate than Kulpati. “I had talked to the vice-chancellors in this regard and they also agreed that the name Kulguru is more appealing as compared to Kulpati," the minister said. “Department of Higher Education is going to put the matter in the cabinet meeting. If approval is given by the cabinet, the name of VC post will be changed,” Yadav added.

There are a total of 55 universities, barring two central universities, in the state. Of those, eight are traditional universities and 17 are the ones governed by separate acts.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:37 PM IST