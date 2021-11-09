Indore: ​​KRITAJNA; Programme for doctors concludes at IIM Indore

Indore: KRITAJNA, the leadership development programme for doctors on the frontline services against Covid-19 concluded on Sunday.

The valedictory function chaired by Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore and attended by all the 100 doctors took place in hybrid mode.

This programme which started on July 31, is an initiative by IIM Indore to express its gratitude to the frontline doctors for their dedicated, altruistic, and fervent services during the Covid-19 pandemic. The 70-hour online training programme offered to the 100 selected doctors was organized as a part of the institutional social responsibility of IIM Indore, and hence was completely free, and the entire cost was covered by the institute.

With this programme, the notional contribution by IIM Indore accounts for Rs 1.5 crore, making it the highest ISR contribution amongst all the educational institutions so far.

Prof Himanshu Rai in his address urged the doctors to ‘Seek a FRIEND’. Explaining further, he stated that ‘FRIEND’ stands for Follow your heart, Remove negativity, Invest in relationships, Exercise your mind and body, Never compromise on values and Don’t give up.

“Life that is built on your dreams, will be far better than someone else’s expectation. If you keep on trying to fulfill someone else’s expectations, you may have a sense of achievement, but you will never have a sense of fulfillment – hence always follow your heart,” he said.

He recommended the doctors eliminate all the hatred and negativity from their lives, for when we hate or remain angry, these impact our mental peace as well

. Noting that Kritajna’s journey has brought together 100 doctors from across the nation developing friendships, he advised the doctors to invest in relationships.

“Being a doctor, you do realize the need for a physically fit body, however, make sure that you are taking good care of your mental health as well. Exercise your body and mind and stay firm on your own significant beliefs,” he explained.

He suggested the doctors keep trying and never give up even after losing or failing at any task– for the key to success is resilience and perseverance. “Hence, be a ‘FRIEND’ to yourself first, so that you can be a friend to many and contribute effectively to the welfare of the people around you,” he concluded.

On this occasion, the doctors received the Certificate of Completion from Rai. The doctors also shared their experience on this occasion. They noted that the experience of this leadership development programme was memorable.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 01:33 AM IST