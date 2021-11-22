Indore: Kirtan Diwan decorated at gurdwaras to celebrate Nanak's Prakash Parv

Indore: Kirtan Diwan was decorated while celebrating Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev on Sunday in various gurdwaras of the city. Prakash Parv is celebrated every year.

However, the date varies each time. According to the Lunar calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated 15 days after Diwali on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima.

As this date varies and collective celebrations are organised at Khalsa College every year, gurdwaras organise celebrations in their premises on the following Sunday.

A special diwan was decorated in the Gurdwara Shri Nanak Satsang Darbar, located in LIG Colony, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. During this, around 10,000 to 15,000 devotees decorated the diwan in the morning and night, paid obeisance in the court. The diwan was decorated in the night too.

The accompaniment was enlivened by Harmandar Sahib Amritsar Ragi Satdarbir Singh Nathe.

The Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee greeted the Ragi Jathas by presenting them with saropas.

The Guru's langar was served to everyone who came to the Gurdwaras. The sangat did the service.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:37 AM IST