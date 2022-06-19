e-Paper Get App

Indore: Kids told about drug addiction

Similarly, duty officers in Police Control Room were also told to take special care of school and college-going children so that they could be made aware of the drugs and understand their ill effects.

Sunday, June 19, 2022
Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Under the Azadi from Drugs Fortnight, students and teachers of Little Flower School were informed about the ill effects and its prevention. DSP (Narcotics Wing), Santosh Hada, gave a speech regarding methods that help the drug addicts to come out of the vicious cycle.

