Indore: Khajrana Ganesh, Ranjit Hanuman to have thalassaemia centres

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration with the help of public representatives and social organisations is going to set up thalassaemia centres at Khajrana Ganesh and Ranjit Hanuman temples. Free treatment and medicines would be provided to thalassaemia patients.

Giving this information at a meeting held in this regard, collector Manish Singh said that specialist doctors and paramedic staff would be appointed for providing better treatment to the patients at these centres. He said that donation boxes would be placed at these two temples specifically for thalassaemia patients. Collector Singh said they would launch an effective campaign to ensure that patients from all over the State who come here get free medicines. He informed that additional collector Abhay Bedekar has been appointed nodal officer of the centre, and he will ensure that essentialmedicines are available.





Collector Singh informed that the Vaishnav Trust is also providing support in this campaign. The trust will

run a centre for blood transmission of children suffering from thalassemia. The centres will ensure the supply of blood for the children in coordination with the Red Cross. The facility will be provided free of cost.



\\For registration an App

will be launched soon\\



Collector Singh said that a comprehensive data bank would prove to be crucial for the success of the entire project. A special app is being developed by the district administration to reach out to the children suffering from thalassaemia. This app can be downloaded on iOS and Android mobiles. Through this app,

children suffering from thalassaemia will be able to register themselves and download unique ID cards. Through this unique ID card, free medicines prescribed by doctors from Thalassemia Centre will be provided.



Treatment of Thalassemia is so expensive that children suffering from it are unable to buy necessary

medicines and injections for the treatment of the disease. Due to lack of money, such children are not able to get treatment.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:49 AM IST