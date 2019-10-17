Indore: Karwa chauth: Personalised presents in vogue

Indore: Not just henna tattoos, women wooed their better half with personalised bangles and celebrated the one-day fest of Karwa Chauth on Thursday.

The festival is celebrated by Hindu women from some regions of India, especially northern India, four days after purnima (a full moon) in the month of Kartika. Like many Hindu festivals, Karva Chauth is based on the lunisolar calendar which accounts for all astronomical positions, especially positions of the moon which is used as a marker to calculate important dates.

Reviving their marriage vows, women from different communities prepared for a day’s fast and celebrations. Though the festival started in north India, it has gained popularity because it celebrates the bond between the husband and wife. One of the rituals involved is that of the husband offering food to his wife to break her day long fast.

“A bride befriends another woman who would be her friend (kangan-saheli) or sister (dharam-behn) for life, especially as a part of Karwa Chauth tradition,” Tanya Khushwaha, a homemaker, said.

The day began with ‘Sargi’: North Indian families started the day with ‘sargi’, which is an important part of this pre-dawn meal and always includes fenia. This pre-dawn meal is prepared by the mother-in-law and presented to the daughter-in-law with gifts.

Talking about the importance of fast during these festivities, lecturer Aarti Vyas said, “Every fast is important, as it brings us closer to god’s grace and brings love in the family.” She is a Brahmin, who kept the fast and felt calmer and happier by doing so.

Personalised presents, a popular trend: As some men participated in fast to show their love for their wife, the present giving informal ceremony was shared by both the partners as well. “I had ordered customised bangles a month back to surprise my husband,” Nancy Tuteja, a homemaker, said. There was a surprise present from her husband Viswadeep. “I bought her a personalised pendant and mug with our best memories engraved on them,” he said.

Satnam Kaur Ubeja, a lecturer, was also surprised to find a name engraved personalised ring-set from her husband.