Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:38 AM IST

Indore: ​Karnataka governor Gehlot honoured at Tai's residence

On this occasion she also introduced her supporters Ashok Daga, Rajesh Agarwal, Chandu Makhija, Ajay Singh Naruka, Sudhir Dage, Devendra Inani, Arvind Upadhyay, Rachna Gupta with Gehlot.
Staff Reporter
Karnataka governor Thawarchand Gehlot at Sumitra Mahajan's house | FP Photo

The Governor of Karnataka, Thawarchand Gehlot was honoured at residence of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, ‘Tai’ , on Tuesday.

Gehlot went to the residence of Mahajan as a courtesy visit, where he was honoured and presented with a Malwi Pagdi (turban). He had an informal discussion with Mahajan.

On this occasion she also introduced her supporters Ashok Daga, Rajesh Agarwal, Chandu Makhija, Ajay Singh Naruka, Sudhir Dage, Devendra Inani, Arvind Upadhyay, Rachna Gupta with Gehlot.

Ujjain MP Anil Firojia, Ghanshyam Kakani, Satyanarayan Prajapati, Mahesh Joshi, Prateek Tagad etc. were also present.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:38 AM IST
