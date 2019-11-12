Indore: Kalra elected All India Motor Congress VP

Indore: Businessman and transporter Vijay Kalra has been elected as national vice president (west zone) of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), which is headquartered in Delhi.

The AIMTC is the apex representative body of truckers, transporters and passenger vehicle operators in the country. The election of AIMTC managing committee was held in Delhi on Saturday. Kalra won by margin of 142 votes by securing 157 votes. Rival candidate obtained 15 votes. His tenure will be from 2019-2021. Earlier, Kalra was member of AIMTC managing committee.