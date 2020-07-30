Indore: Kailash asks home minister Narottam Mishra to lift the lockdown on eve of Rakshabandhan

Indore: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday asked state home minister Narottam Mishra to suspend lockdown for coming Sunday in Indore in view of Rakshabandhan.

“Rakshabandhan falls on coming Monday. As per recent order of lockdown over COVID-19 on Sundays across the state, the markets will remain closed on eve of Rakshabandhan (Sunday). I have requested him to suspend lockdown for coming Sunday as women generally go shopping on the eve of the festival,” he said.

Vijayvargiya said that he has recommended for fixing coming Sunday’s lockdown on any other day.

“The home minister has primarily agreed to my suggestions but he stated that he would have to talk to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about it. If needed, I will also talk to the CM,” Vijayvargiya said.

Collector against relaxation of lockdown

Collector Manish Singh while replying to media persons stated that the government’s order pertaining to lockdown will remain effective on coming Sunday as well. “We need to think beyond business point of view also. It would become very difficult for district administration to contain the virus,” he said. Administration is facing tough time in containing the virus. A drop in cases was reported in June but the second wave again shot up the cases in the city.