Indore: Junior doctors want final exams rescheduled

Junior Doctors’ Association of all the government medical colleges have appealed to the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University to reschedule the final exam of MD/MS and Diploma or to exempt them from exam and declare results on the basis of internal assessment.

Junior doctors have also sent a memorandum to the vice-chancellor of MPMSU and Principal Secretary of Medical Education Department to press for their demands. Final exams of the post graduate students have been scheduled from July 1 to July 11.

As per the memorandum submitted by JDA, “All the resident doctors are working in the medical colleges for last three months and are in constant exposure hence at high risk. Conducting the exam at this time will also risk other patients as most of the doctors may be asymptomatic carriers.”

They mentioned that many of the doctors have comorbid conditions and they will remain vulnerable to coronavirus

“We have also been on COVID duty for the last three months and didn’t get time to prepare. As it is our final exams, we demand the university to reschedule the exam, as the tenure is already increased, or to declare results on the basis of internal assessment,” one of the senior residents of MGM Medical College said.

Meanwhile, VC of MPMSU Dr TN Dubey said that junior doctors should talk to the Dean of their colleges regarding their duties. “They should talk to the Dean as to why their duties were scheduled before their exams. The respective Deans can then forward the same to us,” he said.