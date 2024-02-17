Indore: Jungle Safari In City Zoo Via 4D ‘Theatre’-Ics

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city zoo will now get an innovative tourist attraction in the form of 4D theatre, which will be the first in state and central India. It will provide virtual jungle safari experience to visitors. Nandkishore Pahadiya, MiC in-charge of the Zoo said that 4D theatre and virtual jungle safari will be introduced in city zoo, whose specialty will be that the audience will feel real life jungle experience after being in the auditorium. ‘You will directly experience whatever is happening during jungle safari. If there is strong wind then you will feel the wind as if you are standing in the middle of a storm, if it is raining then showers will make u wet and if there is lightning you will feel it exactly as it is.’

When an animal will appear on the screen, the audience will feel as if it is right in front of them, Pahadiya said. ‘This will be a new and thrilling experience for residents of Indore as this will be the first and only virtual park in central India. It will be constructed on PPP model. The cost of which will be Rs 3 crore, and the corporation will earn annual revenue of Rs 6 lakh for 15 years,’ he said.

4D and virtual Jungle Safari

In a virtual jungle safari you get to see a virtual forest. But whatever happens during the jungle safari, you also experience it directly. Strong wind, storm or rain in the forest will be felt like as it happens. The project will have a 4D theatre, in which children will get a chance to have a unique experience. Along with this, through Virtual Jungle Safari, viewers will get a chance to enjoy the experience of walking in the jungle.