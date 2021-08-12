Indore: Jumbos entertain crowd on World Elephant day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalay, Indore known as Indore Zoo, organized special educative activities about elephants on the occasion of World Elephant Day, on Thursday.

The World Elephant Day is celebrated every year on August 12 with the aim to make people aware of better treatment of elephants and also illegal poaching across the world. The World Elephant was celebrated on August 12 in 2012.

At Indore zoo, authorities allowed the visitors to be close to the elephants. The elephants also responded to the visitors by swinging their trunks.

In charge of the zoo, Dr Uttam Yadav shared the story of the oldest elephant of the zoo, Moti. “Moti is 58-year-old now and one of the most gentle and loving creatures,” Yadav said.

He added that Moti was famous for articulating various shows. “Moti is known especially for felicitating people with garlands. Moti is the only elephant of Indore zoo, which used to welcome dignitaries including former PM Indira Gandhi with garlands,” he said.

According to Yadav, one incident changed Moti's image from disciplined and skilled to a beast. “Moti had attacked a mahout a decade back. It was the turning point that changed his image,” Yadav said.

The visitors were also taught about the Asian elephants’ natures, habitats, the threat they are facing, etc.

Before the educative session, a cycle rally was taken out in the zoo. Over 150 people from different age groups participated in the rally, Nihar Parulekar, zoo curator, said.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 06:00 PM IST