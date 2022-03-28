Indore: ​​​Jr docs haven't received stipend in last two months​

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Junior doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and other hospitals associated with Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College ​have not received their ​stipend for the last two months.

Many junior doctors had to ​raise ​money from their parents or borrow from other sources. Not only the junior doctors but many staff members are also facing such issues as they haven't got a salary since January.

Both junior doctors and staff members have submitted a memorandum to the Dean of MGM Medical College to complain about the same.

“We didn’t get our stipend for almost three months. It has become hard for us to feed and take care of our expenses. We have informed the Dean about the same and have also submitted a memorandum in this regard,” ​p​resident of Junior Doctors’ Association Dr Piyush Singh Baghel said.

He added that the same situation is being faced by junior doctors from across the state.

“There are about 400 junior doctors in Indore and many in other government medical colleges are facing the same issue. We request the administration to take immediate steps to solve our issues,” he added.

Meanwhile, an employee association’s office-bearer said that about 50-60 employees working in MY Hospital are also facing the same issue. “Most of the employees didn’t get their salaries until the start of March but many of them have started getting salaries now. It was informed by the officials that there was some budget issue ​with the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “We have informed about the issues of junior doctors to senior officials. The stipend of the junior doctors will be released soon.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 08:38 PM IST