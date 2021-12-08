​​ Indore: Jobat girl coming to city for exam dies in accident, brother injured

Indore

In a tragic incident, a girl from Jobat town was killed while her brother got injured after they were reportedly hit by a mini truck on Dhar Road on Tuesday morning. The youth was going to drop his sister at her examination centre on a bike in Vijay Nagar area when the accident happened.

The driver of a garbage collection vehicle of IMC took the injured youth to the hospital while the girl was taken to the hospital in a car.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ranjana Baghel (18), a resident of Jobat in Alirajpur district. She along with her elder brother Mukesh Baghel was going to her examination centre in Vijay Nagar area when they were hit by a mini truck near Jawahar Tekri at around 11 am.

It is said that after the incident, the girl and her brother lay on the road for quite some time before being taken to hospital. Someone had called an ambulance but no vehicle reached the spot. Seeing the crowd, the driver of a garbage collection vehicle of IMC stopped there and he took Mukesh to the hospital with the help of another employee, while Ranjana was taken to the hospital in a car. However, she could not be saved.

Mukesh also got critically injured and he is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. The police are taking his statements to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened. The police have sent the girl's body for the autopsy and informed their family members.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Mukesh is staying in a rented accommodation in Betma. Rajana had to appear in a competitive exam in the city and she had reached Betma by bus on Monday. The police have identified the mini truck and started a search the vehicle and its driver.

Youth killed, friend hurt

A youth was killed while his friend got injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Malharganj area late on Monday. According to the police, Kanha Namdev, a resident of Lake Palace Colony along with his friend Vishal was reaching home from somewhere when they were hit by a mini truck in the Jinsi area. It is said that the vehicle ran over Kanha due to which he died on the spot. Vishal is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. The police have registered a case against the vehicle driver and further investigation is underway.

Engineering student killed in road accident

In another incident, a civil engineering student was killed while his friend received injury after their bike reportedly rammed a divider in Azad Nagar area late on Monday. According to the police, Shivam Khode (25), a resident of Barwani, reached city to meet his friend Dheeraj on Monday. They were going to visit a temple on a bike when they met with an accident near Teen Imli Square. The injured youths were taken to the hospital but Shivam could not be saved. Police said that their bike rammed a divider due to which they got injured. However, the CCTVs are being checked by the police.

Youth dies during treatment

A person, who got injured in a road accident in the aerodrome area, died during treatment in a city hospital on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Anand Thorat, a resident of Laxmipuri Colony who got injured in a road accident while saving a street dog a week ago. He was undergoing treatment in a city hospital where he died during treatment. The police are investigating the case. Another incident took place in the Gandhi Nagar area on Tuesday evening. A man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle between Dhar Road and Dilip Nagar area. The deceased could not be identified till the filing of the report. The police have sent the body for autopsy and the efforts were on to identify the deceased.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 12:36 AM IST