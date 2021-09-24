Indore: JEE Advanced admit card release on Sept 25

Indore

Gear up, the last phase of giving your best to secure admissions in top engineering institutes in the country is underway. Aspirants must be ready as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 admit card will be released on September 25.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release JEE Advanced admit card 2021 at jeeadv.ac.in at 10 am on the scheduled date. Aspirants can download the admit card up to 9 am on the exam day, i.e. October 3.

The exam will be conducted for admission to Engineering and Architecture, and Planning programs at IITs.

To download JEE Advanced 2021 admit card, candidates will have to log in with their application number and/or other details. Registrations for the entrance exam ended on September 22 and only those candidates who have registered successfully will get admit cards.

JEE Advanced admit card will have details of the exam centre and guidelines for the exam day. There will also be a self-declaration form where candidates will have to inform about any symptoms of COVID-19, travel history in the past 14 days, possible touch with any COVID-19 patient, and details of quarantine (if any).

After downloading the admit card, read the information carefully and if there is an error, report it to the exam conducting authorities immediately.

//How to download JEE Advanced 2021 admit card?

Step 1: Visit jeeadv.ac.in and click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 2: Login with the credentials

Step 3: Download the admit card and take a printout

//Cut offs

As per the JEE main result, the JEE advanced 2021 cut-off for the unreserved category will be 87.89-100 NTA score, it is 68-87.8 NTA score for OBC, 46.8-87.89 for SC, 34.67-87.89 for ST, and 66.22-87.89 for EWS categories.

The admit card will bear the following details of the candidate: Name, roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2021, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence and category.

