Indore: ​JEE Advanced 2021 : Students face 'moderately tough' maths paper ​

Indore

On Sunday, the selected candidates from the ​​results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, attempted JEE Advanced 2021 in Indore.

As per the students' reactions, Chemistry was "Easy to Moderate" followed by Physics which was of "Moderate" level and Mathematics was "Moderately Tough".

This year, 57 questions were asked in paper 1, which was a change from last year.

Students who will qualify JEE Advanced 2021 will appear for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) and after qualifying the exam students will be eligible to take admission in B Arch courses offered by three IITs.

JEE Advanced 2021 was conducted in two parts: Paper 1 and Paper 2 and students are required to appear for both papers to be considered for the JEE Advanced rank list.

JEE Advanced basic pattern analysis

Each subject had four sections. Section 1 had four multiple-choice questions, with only one correct option. Students will be awarded 3 marks for correct answers, 0 for unattempted and -1 for incorrect answers.

Section 2 had six questions. The section contained three paragraphs and based on each paragraph, two numerical questions were asked and candidates had to answer them up to two decimal places. Students will be awarded two marks for each correct answer in this section and no marks will be deducted for incorrect answers.

Section 3 had six MCQs, with one or more correct options. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and two marks will be awarded for incorrect answers. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions.

In this section, candidates will also get partial marks, if they answer a part of the question. Coaching centres will release memory-based JEE Advanced answer key once the exam is over but for the official answer key, students will have to wait for a few days.

Slight change in paper pattern​

"After talking to a cross-section of students about the pattern, difficulty level and marking scheme, we came up with the conclusion that there was a slight change in the pattern with 57 questions in all i.e. 19 each from the three subjects. It was a paper of 180 marks. Each subject had four sections A, B, C and D," said Atil Arora, JEE Mentor.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 10:10 PM IST