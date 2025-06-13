Indore: Jaipur Man Held In ₹71K Credit Card Fraud | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Cyber Cell on Thursday arrested a man from Jaipur in connection with a case involving the theft of ₹71,625 from a city resident’s credit card. The stolen amount was withdrawn through six unauthorised transactions, which were traced back to social media advertisements.

The action followed a complaint filed by a city resident named Vivek, who approached the Cyber Cell on February 28, 2019, after discovering fraudulent transactions. He stated that the money was deducted from his credit card and linked to online ads. Concerned by the alerts he received for these transactions, Vivek promptly filed a report with the authorities.

Acting under the direction of Cyber Cell SP Sabyasachi Saraf, a dedicated team began investigating the case. A formal FIR was registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act against an unidentified person.

During the investigation, cyber experts traced the flow of money to a social media ID operated by one Pankaj Meena, a resident of Jaipur. He was later detained by the Cyber Cell team. According to ASI Ram Bajpayee, Pankaj did not directly steal the money but received the amount through his social media-linked account. His failure to report or disclose the credit raised suspicion, and he was made an accused in the case.

The Cyber Cell has successfully recovered the entire amount and returned it to the complainant. Officials confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing to trace the main accused responsible for accessing Vivek’s credit card information and initiating the fraudulent transactions.