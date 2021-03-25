Indore: Jaggery and gram to be given to school students​​

Indore

​As mid-day meals are not being provided in government schools due to Corona, as an alternative, children will be given jaggery and gram in the school when they are hungry​, according to an order issued by the commissioner of School Education ​department​. ​

​T​he preparation of the board has been affected by the lockdown caused by Corona. The students' course has not been completed. Because of this, the School Education ​department has conducted additional classes to complete on time.

Classes are also being held on holidays. Here, the department has also given instructions to open the school from 9 am to 5 pm so that the teaching work can be prolonged. In such a situation, children are facing problems that they are not getting food.

Some working parents do not make tiffins ​for their children, due to which many students starve in the school.​ As a result, ​students are unable to focus on studies and were losing their strength. In view of the situation, the department has instructed the schools to ensure ​they are provided with gram and jaggery which will fill their stomach and also be nutritious. This system will be implemented in all schools till the examination starts.