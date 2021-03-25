Indore: Jaggery and gram to be given to school students​​

Indore
As mid-day meals are not being provided in government schools due to Corona, as an alternative, children will be given jaggery and gram in the school when they are hungry, according to an order issued by the commissioner of School Education department.
The preparation of the board has been affected by the lockdown caused by Corona. The students' course has not been completed. Because of this, the School Education department has conducted additional classes to complete on time.
Classes are also being held on holidays. Here, the department has also given instructions to open the school from 9 am to 5 pm so that the teaching work can be prolonged. In such a situation, children are facing problems that they are not getting food.
Some working parents do not make tiffins for their children, due to which many students starve in the school. As a result, students are unable to focus on studies and were losing their strength. In view of the situation, the department has instructed the schools to ensure they are provided with gram and jaggery which will fill their stomach and also be nutritious. This system will be implemented in all schools till the examination starts.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)