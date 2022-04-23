Indore: It’s Prashant Kishore’s personal view, says Nath over Prashant suggesting Non-Gandhi as Congress president

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath, speaking about the advice of political strategist Prashant Kishore to the Congress leadership to elect a non-Gandhi as party president, has said, “It may be his personal view. The party will take a decision on this on the basis of consensus.”

Addressing a press meet on Friday, Nath added that Prashant Kishore had not said that the Gandhi family should be out of the party, but that the party should add new people.

“Prashant Kishore is a good political strategist and, if he wants to join the Congress, what’s wrong in it?” Nath said.

The state Congress president also targeted the government over inflation and the fuel price hike. “The tyres of the bicycle which Shivraj Singh Chouhan used to ride during protests against fuel hike are now punctured. Narendra Modi used to shout about inflation when he was in the Opposition; but, now, he can’t see any inflation in the country. The government is busy announcing new schemes every day, but the people have started understanding and they’ll teach them a lesson,” Nath said, adding, “The BJP has turned corruption institutional which is affecting the growth of the state.”

Talking about challenges in the state, he said, “Inflation, unemployment and poor agricultural policies are the biggest challenges in the state, but the government is diverting people’s attention from the main issues as it doesn’t want to talk about these.”

Nath added that they were working to build an organisation like the BJP as they had competition with that party.

On the question of Scindia being the challenge in 2023, Nath added, “We’re developing teams at the booth and mandal levels as every BJP leader is a challenge for us and every one of them is equal for us.”

He also announced that, after coming to power, they would provide compensation to families whose houses had been razed for the development of the Smart City.

‘Will expose something big on EVMs’

‘The Congress will expose something big on EVMS soon. Discussions over this are going on among the national leadership. Such countries as America, Japan and those in Europe pass laws on not using EVMs in elections but we’re stuck with them’ — Kamal Nath, former CM and state Congress president

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:22 AM IST