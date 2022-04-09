Indore: It’s Cong vs BJP as Daly College becomes latest political battle ground

Indore:

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is also patron of Daly College has expressed his anguish over the way former Daly College Board of Governor president Narendra Singh Jhabua and his son Jai Singh were forced out of the board on the basis of an order of the Registrar Firms and Societies, enforced with the help of police and SDM while a meeting of the board was going on.

In a letter that has been made public, Singh urged all the parties involved to sit down over a dinner and sort out the matter and not let politics enter the institution that is over 150 years old and that recent developments have tarnished the image of the school and the board and made it a ‘laughing stock in public eye’.

Singh wrote, “I feel sad as not only me but now our fourth generation is studying in this school of which I am a patron. My appeal to all. For God’s sake keep politics out of our school,” Singh said.

Singh also said that the order of Registrar Firms and Society is totally illegal and politically motivated. “I am sure this illegal order challenged at right forum would be set aside.”





However, some members of present Board of Governors alleged the Digvijaya Singh had a complete grip over the working of Daly College through Narendra Jhabua, and board members feared going against Digvijaya due to his political clout, but felt suffocated.

The fight came out in the open over giving extension to the outgoing school principal Neeraj Bedhotiya. Digvijaya was in favour of giving an extension and was allegedly pressurizing the board members, but section of the board revolted.

Source said they allegedly took help of BJP government and ousted Narendra Jhabua and his son from the board with the registrar’s order, then refused extension to Bedhotiya and appointed Gunmeet Bindra as the first woman principal of Daly College.

I am not into politics

“I and my family are not in politics or belong to any party. We are just true alumni of the school and want to see our alma mater reach the pinnacle and be considered as one of the best in the country. I have never had any clash with Bedhotiya. I have always respected the principal and the staff of DC in the true age old 'Gurukul 'manner.”





