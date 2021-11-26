Indore: ISCDL's interaction session for boosting entrepreneurship in city

Indore

The Smart Seed Incubation Centre under Indore Smart City Development Limited run by CIIE.CO of IIM Ahmedabad organised an interactive session with the students of Aurobindo Institute of Technology to motivate them to launch their start-ups.

The session was held on Thursday in the presence of municipal commissioner and ISCDL executive director Pratibha Pal and ISCDL CEO Rishav Gupta and other officials from the Smart Seed Incubation Centre.

“The Smart Seed is helping start-ups to grow in the city. This is supporting in boosting the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the city,” said Pal.

In the programme, ISCDL CEO Gupta said, “the students who attended the programme were informed about the ‘mantra’ by which they can raise funds for their start-up. We also told them how they can be part of this ISCDL programme and also brainstormed with them to come up with innovative ideas which can bring a positive change in society”.

Aditya Vyas from CIIE.CO said students were informed about the ‘Stupreneurs’ programme to be started by the incubation centre next year. The programme is to help students create a business plan, select the best ideas and support them with funds up to Rs 75,000.

