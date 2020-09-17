Indore: Irked BPT students launch a social media campaign, say MPMSU wasted over 18 months of our life

Indore: Irked by the delay in their examination and lagging behind the ‘expected’ academic calendar, students of Bachelor of Physiotherapy have started a campaign on social media against the dilly-dallying of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University.

Many students have posted their ordeal due to the delay in exams along with exposing the MPMSU’s attitude towards conducting their exam by claiming that there is no responsible university that can respond to our queries.

Over 1,000 students of physiotherapy are facing trouble across the state and the university is not taking action even after repeated complaints.

“I took admission in Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science in 2016. It is a four and half year course including an internship and is expected to complete in May 2021. All exams were delayed due to COVID-19 but not a single exam of BPT took place in time whether it is the first year or second. I am still in third year and there is no notification of exams by the university, which should be conducted in March,” a student wrote on social media.

She also added that there is no assurance as to when will the exams be conducted as they are already lagging 18-20 months behind the expected schedule.

“We have lodged various complaints with MPMSU but there is no one to pay heed to our request. University is holding MBBS exams on time but ignoring us due to which over 2 years of our life are wasted,” the students said.

They also requested the administration of SAIMS to help them in conducting the exams even through online mode.

MPMSU should take step

The principal of Shri Aurobindo Institute of Allied Health Dr Anand Mishra said, “We have received students' requests but only MPMSU can take the decision over conducting exams. We will conduct exams as per direction of the university.”

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor of MPMSU Dr TN Dubey and Exam Controller Sunil Khare didn’t respond to the query over the same.