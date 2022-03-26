Indore: IPBA Batches 7th and 8th conclude at IIM-Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The valedictory programme of the 7th and 8th batches of the Integrated Programme in Business Analytics (IPBA) concluded at the IIM-Indore on Saturday. The event took place in the presence of professor Himanshu Rai, director, IIM-Indore; Siddharth Pant, head of data sciences (Academics and Operations), Jigsaw Academy; Jitendra Manwani, IPBA programme director, Jigsaw Academy; and professor Arnab Koley, programme coordinator, IPBA, IIM-Indore.

Rai, in his address, shared an entirely new perspective of IPBA—Integrity, Purpose, Balance and Action. “Whatever you think, say or do—your thoughts, words and action—all ought to be in consonance. Further, whatever you say and do should be for the universal good. Now that you’re equipped with a set of knowledge and skills that would make you look beyond, utilise that knowledge for the betterment of the world and give your best shot,” he said.

“The P of the IPBA stands for Purpose,” Rai said. “Have a purpose. Figure out where you want to reach and what kind of universe you wish to be a part of. Add imagination to your vision and then work for creating that world,” he explained.

“The Balance of IPBA represents a balance between needs and desires. You may think that money is vital. However, to me, money is what money does. It all depends on how you utilise your money. Have a balance between your body, mind and soul,” Rai explained. “The beauty of the journey is the journey itself and not what you’ve achieved. You don’t need to compare with others, nor should you compete with yourself. Just focus on becoming a better person every day, which brings balance,” he said. Explaining the Action part of IPBA, he said that, even if a person has a vision but doesn’t act on it, it remains a dream. “When you combine vision and action, it has the potential to change the world,” he concluded.

Siddharth Pant congratulated the batches on successfully completing the programme.

“We’re living in a constantly changing world. Hence, it’s significant for us to reinvent ourselves and update our knowledge. With the right skills and attitude, we all can navigate and face the challenges in future,” Rai said. He added that this programme had enhanced the participants’ skills and helped them gain skills and competencies relevant to the rapidly changing environment.

A total of 254 participants received certificates on this occasion. The toppers of the batches were also felicitated. The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Jitendra Manwani.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:20 PM IST