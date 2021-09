INDORE: The Investiture Ceremony for the students of Mar Thoma Academy was organized on Wednesday. A 13-member council was sworn in as members of the students’ council. The senior principal congratulated the students, who took the oath to work sincerely.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 02:02 AM IST