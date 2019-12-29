Indore: Interview now must for appointment of VCs in MP universities

Indore: In a first in the country, Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhawan has made interview mandatory for selection of vice-chancellor in the state. It will be a new step in the selection process.

This stage will come into force in the ongoing selection process of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University vice-chancellor

According to information, the V-C search panel has invited a few select candidates for interviews likely to be held on January 3.

So far, V-C appointment process included a search panel that short-listed names of three to five candidates from list of aspirants and recommend the same to the Chancellor. The governor, who is also the Chancellor of state universities then appoints one of the short-listed candidates as VC.

However, the process has now been changed. The V-C search panel would first short-list 10 to 15 candidates from among aspirants. The search panel would then call short-listed candidates for interviews. After interviews, the search panel will submit a final short-list containing names of three and in special case of four candidates.

The Chancellor will appoint one of the candidates from the final list as V-C. Till now, this process was used to appoint directors of IITs and IIMs. For this first time, the process will be implemented for appointment of V-Cs in state universities.