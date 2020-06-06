Indore: International & local school students discuss crisis and opportunity of COVID-19

Indore: In all 26 students from 15 countries (USA, India, Oman, South Korea, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Nepal, UAE, Lebanon, Indonesia, Egypt, South Africa, England, Argentina and Germany) came together via online meeting portals to 'talk about COVID-19: An Environmental Crisis or Opportunity’.

In the global online discussion, students from Choithram School, Indore coordinated and led the discussions.

Discussions were organised in two rounds, with the objective to provide an international platform to collaborate and adopt a pragmatic approach towards the extant pandemic.

Panellists elucidated the crisis, critically expounded the economic hardships currently being faced, and possible difficulties for transition to a green economy.

A major part of the discussion was suffused with compassion and concern to bring sustainability and environmental planning after the lockdown gets over, as shared by Rajesh Awasthi, school principal.

He added that international students concentrated on the idea of how to embrace 'positive thinking' rather than 'tragic suffering', to find our lost souls stuck in the maze of corruption and greed, the time to reflect, introspect and respect our environment.

“The deliberation concluded with positive feedback from various spectator teachers who regarded the youth speakers as the harbingers of a united future where the environment doesn't need protection and appreciated the problem-solving skills embedded in each individual,” coordinating educator Raminder Mac said.

Students pledged to safeguard the environment once the situation restores to normalcy to embark towards a greener tomorrow.