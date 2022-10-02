Indore: International Day of Older Persons; 98 centenarian voters feted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of International Day of Older Persons on Saturday, a unique and innovative initiative was taken in the district. In all, 98 voters who are 100 years or above were felicitated for being strong watchdogs of democracy.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) the function was organised here at the collector's office. The 98 centenarians were honoured with shawl, shriphal and citation. In the programme 7 voters were honoured and the remaining 91 voters were felicitated at their home by officers of the district administration. They were thanked for their contribution in strengthening democracy.

Icon of Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Practices (SVEEP) campaign and former international cricketer of the city Amay Khurasia and senior social worker Janak Palta were present as chief guests in the programme. Additional collector Abhay Bedekar, joint collectors Pratul Sinha and Munish Singh Sikarwar were also present on this occasion. Senior voters Bhagat Singh Mulla Singh, Sunderlal Mahajan, Sadashiv Biharilal, Gyarsibai Phoolchand, Ayodhyabai Bherulal, Asharam Limbaji and Binabai Narayan were honoured in the program.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anupchandra Pandey interacted with the senior voters of the district through video conferencing from New Delhi.

Casting vote right from 1st elections

I have been casting my vote ever since the elections started in the country. I definitely exercise my franchise in the assembly, Lok Sabha or urban body elections and will continue to do so in future also. I keep motivating my family and other people also to use their franchise to strengthen democracy.

- Bhagat Singh Mullasing, 102 years old of Rau assembly constituency.

Unique way to thank ECI

Asharam Limbaji, a voter who is more than 100 years old, expressed his gratitude in a unique manner. He thanked ECI and other officials by playing musical instruments. Similarly, another senior voter Sunderlal Mahajan was present along with the fourth generation voter in his family. From Mahajan's family, his grandson Ashish Mahajan and Ashish’s daughter Priyanshi Mahajan, were present.

