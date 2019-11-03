Indore: Infantry School organises marathon to remember martyrs

Indore: Infantry School in Mhow organised first ever The Infantry Marathon on Sunday morning to honour the supreme sacrifice made by infantry while fighting the Pakistani raiders in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. The marathon was organised to mark Infantry Day, which is celebrated on October 27 every year.

Over 2,500 civilians participated in the marathon. A large number of people from Indore and nearby areas boarded the infantry bus to travel to Mhow for the marathon to pay respect to Indian army. Other than Madhya Pradesh and other states, people from Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana and Gujarat participated in the marathon.

From Indian army, about 1,500 officers participated with their family in the marathon. Overall, about 4,000 people will join the marathon.

The flagship long-distance endurance event was organised as a soldierly tribute to the indescribable courage, grit and superhuman resolve of the Indian infantryman. The one of a kind event in the words of the event organiser was, “A tribute to martyrs who shed their blood for the country.

The marathon was intended to promote fitness and arouse interest in military services among youth. The flagship event had three independent endurance events. They included 5 kilometres (patriots March), 10 kilometres (Josh run), 21 kilometres (half marathon).

The sporting event included a live rock concert by Indian army’s Bagpipers. The army also organised a weapons display and an exhibition of vintage cars and bikes. “The Indian army’s running event ignited patriotic fervour among defence aspirants,” said race director Colonel Nitin Mamgain and race coordinator: Major Ashish Shrivastava.

Marathon’s presiding officers: Lieutenant Gen P N Ananthnarayanan, Sena Medal, Commandant, Infantry School; Major General Om Prakash Gulia, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Deputy Commandant, Infantry School; Major General (Retired) Vikram Dogra, AVSM (ironman); Viren Rasquinha, former hockey team captain of India; Jitu Rai, Olympian and shooter; and Sundar Major (honorary captain) (retired) Bana Singh, Param Veer Chakra.