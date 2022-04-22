Indore: Industries see 12.5 percent hike in power consumption in past 6 months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The boom in industrial activity in the state’s commercial capital and surrounding areas is showing positive signs as production, trade, employment and revenue are growing post-Covid-19 crisis. The buoyancy is visible from the increase in demand of electricity by industrial units.

In the past six months, the demand for power from industries has grown significantly from 48 crore units in October 2021 to 54 crore units in March 2022 in Indore and the surrounding areas. The hike in power demand is about 12.5 per cent. About 1.75 crore units of electricity are being consumed daily by industries and consumers with high-tension connections in the Malwa-Nimar region.

Two years ago, power demand had dropped drastically in summer due to the outbreak of Covid-19. But, now, industrial power demand is much higher than the consumption in 2020 and 20 lakh units more daily than the demand in 2021.

In the new financial year, the number of high-tension connections has reached close to 4,010 in Indore and its surrounding areas. Nearly 200 new industrial units have opened in the past two years. These new units and increase in production capacity of the existing units have results in increased demand for power.

According to government rules, the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company is giving a rebate of about Rs 50-60 crore per month to industrial units for on-line payment, green field, night power usage, advance payments and so forth. At the same time, West Discom is getting revenue of about Rs 400 crore per month from the supply of electricity to these industrial and high-tension connections.

There are many industries, such as that of steel, in Malwa and Nimar, where electricity consumption is the highest. In these units, electricity is used from 5 to 15 crore units per month.

QUOTE:

‘Special cell set up’

‘West Discom is working to provide speedy service to industrial units and high-tension consumers. For this, a special cell has been set up which provides services, facilities and solutions to the issues related to power supply to industrial units. We lead in MP in service delivery to high-tension consumers’

— Amit Tomar, managing director, West Discom

BOX:

Month Supply Revenue

October 21 48 crore units 375 crore

November 21 48.4 crore units 363 crore

December 21 52 crore units 386 crore

January 22 53 crore units 405 crore

February 22 56 crore units 420 crore

March 22 54 crore units 407 crore

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 01:00 AM IST